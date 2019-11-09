Shruti Haasan to lend voice for Tamil version of ‘Frozen 2’

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan will be lending her voice to character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2. Shruti will also be singing three songs for the film.

“I absolutely adore the movie ‘Frozen’ and the bond shown between sisters Elsa and Anna is purely heart-warming. Being the elder sister, I completely resonate with Elsa’s feelings towards Anna and will do the same for my sister,” Shruti said.

“Elsa is every girl’s role model and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa’s character in Tamil. In addition to their gripping and engaging stories, songs in such animated movies hold a very special place in the hearts of fans and look forward to present the sequel to my fans and Tamil audiences,” she added.