Boy takes rat poison mistaking it to be chocolate in Coimbatore, dies

Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died early today after consuming rat poison mistaking it to be chocolate, police said.

Muthuselvan, a 5th standard student, belonging to Telungupalayam here, had consumed a billet of the pesticide, thinking it was chocolate, the police said.

He was playing with his friends on Sunday when the incident occurred, they said. As he swooned with froth coming from the mouth, the friends alerted his parents who realised that he had consumed the poison and took him to the government hospital here, they said.

He died without responding to treatment, they added.