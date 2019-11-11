Justice AP Sahi sworn-in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Chennai: Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was today sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to the Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan here.

The chartered high court has now got a regular Chief Justice more than two months after former Chief Justice VK Tahilramani quit office on 6 September, 2019, and the next senior most judge Justice V Kothari was appointed as the acting justice on 21 September.

The Supreme Court collegium recently recommended that Justice AP Sahi, the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, be appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Born in January 1959, Justice Sahi obtained his law degree in 1985. He enrolled as an advocate the same year, following which he practiced in the Allahabad High Court, primarily on the cvil and constitutional side.

He was elevated an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court in September 2004, following which he was made a permanent High Court judge in August 2005. In November 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.