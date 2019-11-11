Prince of Arcot welcomes Supreme Court ruling on Ram temple

Chennai: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has welcomed the Supreme Court of India’s verdict on long-pending Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi dispute.

Describing it as a nuanced judgement, he said that it has finally brought closure to what looked like an intractable dispute between the two major communities of India.

In a statement, he appealed to the Muslim parties and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He said that the Muslim bodies must honour their promise of abiding by the court’s ruling if it were to go against them, in all fairness to God and man.

”The Muslims must find solace in the fact that the Supreme Court did not agree with the contention that the Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a Hindu temple,” he said.

He praised the Supreme Court for reiterating the fact that both the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the surreptitious placing of idols in 1949 in the structure were illegal. Therefore, those responsible for the demolition must be brought to book.

The Prince of Arcot called upon the people to join hands and stand up for communal harmony, secularism, fraternity and human solidarity. ”Let us build a strong, united, democratic, just and prosperous India,” he emphasised.

