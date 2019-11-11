Samuthirakani signs another Telugu movie

Actor-director Samuthirakani will be playing a key role in in a Telugu film which has Ravi Teja as the protagonist.

Sources say, “Samuthirakani will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film. Though he has already shot a few portions for RRR, this would be his Telugu debut. Major portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad and he has given a bulk dates for this flick. Ravi Teja will be seen playing a cop in the film.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is touted to be a complete entertainer.