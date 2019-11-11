Tamilnadu government’s solution for air pollution

Chennai: With Chennai’s air pollution levels continuing to deteriorate every passing day, a high-level meeting by the State government was held today to discuss plans to fight the crisis.

Minister for Revenue RB Udhayakumar, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) J Radhakrishnan, Tamilnadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Member Secretary D Sekar along with other senior officials took part in the meet.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayakumar said, ”we are taking various steps to bring down pollution. People need not worry. Necessary measures will be taken.”

”TNPCB is constantly monitoring the air pollution levels. We have discussed plans to control it,’ he said.

He added, ‘We have issued warnings not to burn trees, tyres or garbage across Chennai and suburbs. Those who violate will be punished.’

The Minister informed that the city currently has eight monitoring stations to measure air quality. ”We have also advised people to spray water at construction sites before initiating a work to prevent dust from circulating,” he said.

”It’s advisable to maintain vehicles and make sure their emissions are under norms.”

Udhayakumar added that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has directed officials to take adequate action to reduce pollution levels.

Officials in the meet said the pollution levels in city are high due to lack of wind from the ocean. Residents with breathing difficulties should immediately be taken to hospitals, they informed.

Since 4 November, Chennai has been waking up with smoggy skies and residents are worried as this is unusual. While the meteorological department has assured there was nothing to worry, weather bloggers, on the contrary, have cried in dismay.

Some took on to social media to say that our city is slowing taking in Delhi’s hazardous air. Though there have been several contracting statements on this by environmentalists, Chennai’s air has continued to deteriorate.

This morning, the air quality monitoring site aqicn.org recorded Chennai’s Alandur region as ‘Unhealthy’ at 167.