Vishal heaps laurels on Sundar C

Chennai: “I learnt a lot working with Sundar C in action. I will put them to good use in my forthcoming films,” said Vishal. Vishal starrer Action, directed by Sundar C will hit the screens 15 November. Playing the female lead is Tamannaah. Vishal will be seen playing the role of a military officer.

Aishwarya Lekshmi dons a meaty role. Bankrolled by R Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts, the movie has music by Hip Hop Tamizha. Yogi Babu, Akanksha Puri, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ramki form part of the cast. Stunts for the movie are choreographed by Anbarivu.

Speaking to media persons, Vishal, said, “As the title suggests, it is a movie filled with action scenes. I sustained injuries on many occasions while shooting for the movie. At one point, Sundar C and Anbariv suggested to go for body double. But I refused and performed them on my own.”

Dwelling further, Vishal, said, “My chemistry with Tamannaah in the action scenes has come out well’. Expressing his admiration for Sundar C, Vishal said, ‘If someone wants to learn about the cinema, they should work with him. In ninety days, he completed the entire shoot without compromising the quality and grandeur. I have learnt a lot from him through this film, will use all the nuances in my upcoming films.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sundar C, said, “Vishal is director’s actor. He will do what his director asks him to give. Thanks to his dedication, we completed the movie in just six months. The action scenes are the movie’s highlight. Credit should go to my stunt choreographers Anbariv.”

Sundar C also complimented Tamannaah and Aishwarya Lakshmi. He said, “Action is my dream project. I wanted to make an out-and-out action thriller set in urban milieu. The movie speaks about military, terrorism and politics. Action would appease all.”

Tamannaah, said, “It was my dream to be part of Sundar C film. To do abundant action scenes were a delight. And to share screen with Vishal was a great learning experience.”