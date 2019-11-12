Andrea has action scenes in ‘Vijay64’

Chennai: Andrea will begin shoot for Vijay64 soon. To be directed by Logesh Kanakaraj of Kaithi fame, the movie has Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Gauri Kishan, Shanthanu, Sriman, Chetan, and Antony Varghese playing pivotal roles.

Buzz is that it is a gangster movie and Andrea will have few action scenes to perform.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Sathyan Sooryan takes care of the visuals.

Produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators, the movie is made on a lavish budget. Vijay64 is slated to release in April 2020.