Ashmith shines for Harrington CA

Chennai: Opener Ashmith Kashayap scored a fine 95 runs in 63 balls to help his team, Harrington Cricket Academy beat India Pistons CA by 130 runs in the Harrington’s Inter Academy U-10 Cricket Tournament played here at Reddy Sumangali Ground recently.

Batting first, Ashmit’s knock contained 17 fours and two sixes and he was well supported by Nakul who scored 57 runs as they helped their team score 220 runs in 30 overs.

Chasing the big total, India Pistons was dismissed for a paltry 90 runs in 28.3 overs. P Vishaant and Akshadh took three wickets

Brief Scores :-

Harrington CA – 220 for 8 in 30 overs (Ashmith Kashayap 95, Nakul 57) beat India Pistons CA 90 in 28.3 overs (P Vishaanth 3 for 13, Akshadh 3 for 16)

Man of the match: Ashmith Kashayap

Harrington CA – 209 for 5 in 30 overs (Ashmith Ashmith Kashayap 87, B Akshadh 25) beat MSD Academy 90 all out in 29.3 overs (P Vishaanth – 3 for 15, Saisharan 3 for 22)