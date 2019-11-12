Jyothika to share screen with Sasikumar

Chennai: Actress Jyothika will shoot for Kaththukkutti fame director R Saravanan’s next movie. It will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Saravanan has roped in Sasikumar, Soori, and Samuthirakani to play pivotal characters in the film which will start rolling in December.

Much recently Jyothika completed the shoot for her movie alongside Karthi, directed by Jeethui Joseph. She will soon wrap up the shoot of Ponmagal Vandhal directed by newcomer JJ Fredrick.

The film also has four veteran directors including Parthiepan, Baghyaraj, Pandiarajan, and Prathap Pothen in pivotal characters.