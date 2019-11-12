KS Ravikumar joins Vikram’s film

Actor Vikram is busy shooting for filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu’s film in which Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame plays the leading lady. Vikram 58 is jointly produced by Viacom Studios, in association with Lalit Kumar under the banner 7 Screen Studio.

A R Rahman will be composing music for the film and the movie will be shot by cinematographer Sivakumar Vijayan, who had previously worked in films like NGK, Irudhi Suttru, Sathriyan.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is part of the cast. Sources say that filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who is currently busy with his Telugu directorial with Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been roped in to play an important role in the film.