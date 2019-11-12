People will directly elect Mayors: CM

Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said it is up to the State Election Commission (SEC) to decide when to hold the civic polls.

Speaking to media persons here, he said SEC is an independent body. “We (AIADMK) are getting applications for the civic polls as the time is less,” he said.

He also said the Mayors of the Corporations will be directly elected by the people. He further said the High Court has only restricted the installation of banners and there is no order about flag poles.

He also said that it has become difficult for the government to acquire lands for any development works in the State due to protests.

“Road expansion, installation of transformers are all stalled due to protests and cases. Central government has sanctioned the expansion of 14 roads, but we are not able to fulfil it due to the lack of cooperation from the public,” he added.

He also lashed out at actor-filmmaker and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan. “What does he know about politics. Kamal is still acting so that at least his party cadres will see his movies. He has started a party as a precaution as he is not getting enough chances in cinema. Actors float their own political parties after getting old. They will all face the same fate that of actor Sivaji Ganesan who started a party,” he said.

He also asked motorists travelling without helmet to cooperate with the traffic police. “Police personnel are acting based on the orders issued by the High Court,” he said.

It may be noted that AIADMK has invited applications its party cadres who are willing to contest in the civic polls. The party has fixed application fee for different categories of the civic posts. Interested cadres have been asked to submit their applications at their respective district headquarters of the party on 15 and 16 November.

AIADMK has also convened its general council meeting, the highest policy level decision making body, on 24 November. All the executive committee and general council members were asked to attend the meeting without fail.