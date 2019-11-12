‘Right To Protein’ health campaign to create awareness on Indian diet

Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative has been announced to increase general awareness about importance of adequate and quality proteins in Indian diet.

According to recent reports, over 90 percent of the Indian population is unaware of their ideal protein intake requirements and protein is a highly misunderstood macro-nutrient. Under this initiative, an online general ‘protein calculator’ was also launched – the online tool will help Indians, across different age-groups,track their daily protein intake and will also help them make necessary improvements by providing relevant information.

The online Protein-O-Meter tool will ask basic questions on an individual’s body profile, type of lifestyle and kind of meals consumed at different times during the day and will calculate the average proteins required against the amount consumed on any given day.

Apart from information on their possible protein gap, the Right to Protein platform will also provide rich information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits and tips. Furthermore, the platform will also help individuals connect to nutritionists and dieticians seeking further professional guidance and recommendations. Regular information regarding proteins, will be shared through the www.righttoprotein.com. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProte in on Twitter and Instagram.