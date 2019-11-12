Shrijit guides DAV to victory

Chennai: Shrijith of DAV Public School hit a commendable 95 to help his team beat Sunshine School by 40 runs in the Young Talents Grand Sports trophy Under – 16 Inter Schools Cricket Tournament held here recently.

Shrijit’s knock helped his team score 167 for the loss of seven wickets in 30 overs. Chasing the total, Sunshine School could only manage to score 127 runs for the loss of five wickets in 30 overs thereby losing the game by 40 runs.

Brief Scores :

DAV Public School 167 for 7 in 30 Overs ( V Shrijith 95 , S Anirudh 30, M Gireeshvar 2 for 12, Pratham 2 for 31) beat Sunshine School 127 for 5 in 30 Overs (Saran 30)