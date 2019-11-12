Shriya Saran in ‘Asuran’ remake

Actress Shriya Saran, who is shooting for a Tamil movie opposite Vimal, will play the female lead in the Telugu version of the film.

She will be reprising Manju Warrior’s role, who played Dhanush’s wife in the original. Venkatesh will play the lead in the movie that will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Padi Padi Leche Manasu fame.

Asuran is based on Poomani’s acclaimed novel Vekkai. It revolves around the story of Sivasamy, a Dalit man who avenges the death of his family members who are victims of caste-based violence. The Tamil version was directed by National Award winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran.