‘Thalaivi’ goes on floors

The shoot of Kangana Ranaut’s biopic on the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, went on floors recently. Kangana Ranaut and the makers of the film Vishnu Vardan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh took to social media to announce it with the picture of the clapboard.

Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in Thalaivi. Kangana honed her Bharatanatyam skills to fit the role.

GV Prakash will compose the music for the film while Jason Collins, who has worked in films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, is working on Kangana’s look in the biopic. Thalaivi has dialogues by Vijayendra Prasad.