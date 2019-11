Chennai: Toni & Guy Hairdressing has launched its 238th outlet at BSR Mall in Thoraipakkam.

Speaking about the launch, chairman of Paulsons Beauty and Fashion Private Limited, SR Sam Paul said, “The idea has always been to provide every corner of Chennai with an unmatched lifestyle experience and with this launch, we’re proud to extend our bespoke services to Thoraipakkam too.”

The outlet inauguration was attended by vice president of Franchise Operations, Daisy Dhanalakshmi and Mario.