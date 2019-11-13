Invoke Gandhi in you: Smriti Irani at VIT convocation

Chennai: “Invoke the Gandhi in you,” said Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani.

Addressing the annual convocation at VIT Chennai here Tuesday, she asked the students to bring out the Gandhi in them stating Gandhi’s belief that the soul of India lies in the villages.

She epitomised Gandhi as the man who revolutionised the very thought of democracy across the world and urged the students to think of an India where more opportunities are open for the rural sector.

I celebrate the pinnacle of female students success. I recognise the gaps that are still to be filled, the challenges that are still to be met with solution,” the Union Minister added.

“Education is not a one-step arrangement, is not a relationship to the self or limited only to the institutional goal but if you see beyond the rest of your life you will attain excellence,” she said.

“AI and deep learning sector are growing exponentially. By 2021, the AI sector will be 40 per cent larger and so will the integrated sectors. AI in health is expected to be worth 6 billion by 2021. AI in agriculture is also expected to grow to $2.6 billion worth market in two years. But the education technology sector is in for a much larger market of 252 billion in India,” said Smriti Irani.

Supporting the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5 trillion economy plan by 2024, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan said women empowerment is a significant factor for development.

Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chunduru was the guest of honour.

As many as 1,328 graduates were conferred with degrees on the occasion.