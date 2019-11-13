‘Kamal follows honest politics’

Chennai: ”Kamal Haasan follows honest politics. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami doesn’t know it”, Makkal Needhi Maiam State secretary Murali Abbas has said.

Speaking to mediapersons yesterday, the Chief Minister lashed out at actor-filmmaker and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal. ”What does he know about politics. Kamal is still acting so that at least his party cadres will see his movies. He has started a party as a precaution as he is not getting enough chances in cinema. Actors float their own political parties after getting old. They will all face the same fate that of actor Sivaji Ganesan who started a party,” he said.

Though Kamal Haasan has not given his reply, Murali Abbas said, ”Kamal is doing honest politics”.

Senior leader of the party, Mahendran, said, ”Politics is a means to do good for people. Every honest individual has the right and responsibility to do his best for the welfare of everyone. Kamal Haasan has ventured to politics to render selfless service to people”.