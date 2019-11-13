Karthi joins Rs 100 cr club

Chennai: Karthi starrer Kaithi released for Deepavali has garnered over Rs 100 crore at the box office. This is the first Rs 100 crore grosser for Karthi in his career. Directed by Logesh Kanakaraj and bankrolled by Dream Warriors, the movie featured Karthi and Narain in lead roles. Music was by Sam CS. Shot entirely in night, Kaithi opened on rave reviews.

In Tamilnadu, the film is nearing the Rs 50 crore mark. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kaithi has grossed around Rs 15 crore rupees and it has also been declared a blockbuster in Kerala and Karnataka. In overseas territories, Kaithi is scoring well in the US, Malaysia, UAE/GCC countries and Australia.