Krishnagiri: PMK State president G K Mani today said that the party will press to contest from more seats in the AIADMK alliance during the upcoming civic polls.

Speaking at the district general body meeting of the party, Mani said people have faith in the AIADMK alliance.

”PMK cadres must work hard for the victory of the alliance candidates. Those who work against the party and its alliance will be immediately removed from party post,” he said.