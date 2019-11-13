‘Psycho’ to release on 27 Dec

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin has completed shoot for psychological thriller titled Psycho, directed by Mysskin. Sources say that the movie would hit the screens on 27 December. Udhay essays a visually impaired named named Gautaman, the story of the film is based on the tale of Angulimala in Buddhist literature.

Aditi Hydari Rao and Nithya Menen are the lead ladies. Director Ram and Shaji Chen have also been roped in for key roles. The film has music by maestro Ilayaraja as the duo is coming together for the third time after Nandalala and Onaayum Aattukuttiyum.

The movie is bankrolled by Arun Mozhi Manickam. PC Sreeram was initially brought on board for the cinematography but, in a later turn of events, Tanvir Mir replaced him.