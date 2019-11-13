Vijay to work with Maghizh Thirumeni?

Chennai: Close on the heels of Bigil’s good show at the box office, actor Vijay is working in Logesh Kanakaraj’s film. Buzz is that he has zeroed in on his next venture too. Sources say that he would be part of a movie to be directed by Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame.

Sources say that it would be an action-packed entertainer. “Magizh is currently busy with pre-production of his next with Udhayanidhi Stalin. He would begin his movie with Vijay next year.” Magizh Thirumeni is busy also acting in Arya’s Teddy and he will also be part of Vijay Sethupathi’s Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir.