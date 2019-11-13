Young Patriots strive to fulfil dreams of Abdul Kalam

Chennai: Following the footsteps of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Young Patriots, an NGO, run by youngsters in Mambalam, is organising oratorical sessions every month.

A press release said, residents from the age of ten to 80, will be invited to speak for few minutes on varied topics. This month’s event-‘My area, my responsibility’, took place 9 November.

Speaking about the initiative, Suresh of Young Patriots, said, “Our objective is to bring each and every resident to come out with their plans at the meet.”

“It can either be feeding a plant near their house or keeping the street clean. Our forum will support them,” he added.

This month, KV Colony Residents’ Welfare Association’s R Venkataraman, rendered the presidential address and Arkay Electronics Service Centre’s S Radhakrishnan was present as Exemplary Face, for his noble services to the society, the release added.

The forum consists of around 25 youngsters who have taken up various initiatives in the area, including the cleansing of the waterbody in Ellaiamman Koil Street.

They have also erected a shelter named ‘Anbu Suvar’, in which residents place old and unused clothes, for the sake of the needy.

“As part of Vision 2020, each participant or speaker will be given a card at the venue, indicating their responsibility for the area. They should keep the card with them and remember to carry on the work they have taken up, and our volunteers will give a helping hand at every point of time,” he stated.

“If everyone comes forward with an idea and action plan for the area, the dream of Kalam sir will come true in 2020,” pointed out Suresh.

During October, 68 residents of different ages took part and spoke on the topic ‘Naan potrum manidar’ at West Mambalam.

Each one highlighted their heroes like former Chief Minister Kamarajar, Sir C V Raman, legendary musician MS Subbulakshmi, to name a few.

“In the above event, Kamakshi Eswaran, a Mathematics teacher from a school at Ashok Nagar, graced the occasion as Exemplary Face. She imparts free counselling on the subject and helps students to build a good character, through various methods,” he said.