Apex court gives clean chit to Modi govt in Rafale deal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jets deal case, saying review petitions were without merit.

The court rejected pleas which had sought re-examination of the 14 December, 2018 verdict which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court rejected the contention that there was need for registration of FIR in connection with the deal.

“We find the review petitions are without any merit,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.