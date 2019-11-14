CM inaugurates pedestrian plaza at T Nagar

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said 11 Smart City projects across Tamilnadu under the joint auspices of Centre and State governments would be completed as scheduled.

Speaking after inaugurating the pedestrian plaza at Pondy bazar in T Nagar Wednesday, Palaniswami said Tamilnadu ranked 8th in the country in terms of executing the Smart City projects.

He said the pedestrian plaza constructed at about Rs 40 crore and the smart roads built for Rs 20 crore are extrordinarily attractive and beautiful.

“These are world-class and will help people to move at ease,” he said.

Wide pavements, glittering lighting, ample seating arrangements, play area for children, wall paintings, Wi-Fi facility, smart cycling, battery car, introduction of one-way traffic, music corners and various other facilities were also inaugurated by Palaniswami.

Pedestrian plaza as named by Chennai Smart City Limited started its footprints over a year ago and got a finish with a bell rung by the Chief Minister with thundering applauds from hundreds of people present at the area.

Welcoming the hosts, Nandakumar, Chief Engineer of the Chennai Corporation said, “Smart City project is undertaken to provide world-class facilities for the shoppers and pedestrian plaza is first of its kind in the State will pave way for new era of shopping for people.”

After inaugurating the facility, Palaniswami rode in a battery car through the plaza area covering three phases from Panagal Park till Teynampet junction with his team of Ministers and Corporation officials.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and Principal Secretary to Government, Harmander Singh participated in the event.