Dy CM meets World Bank officials, discusses funding for various projects

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday met World Bank officials in the US and discussed funding for various projects in the state, the government said today. Panneerselvam is currently on an official tour of the US.

“Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam held discussions at the World Bank (hq) in Washington DC on 13 November on funding for schemes related to drinking water, housing and transport in Tamil Nadu,” an official release said.

Panneerselvam was accompanied by Principal Finance Secretary S Krishnan, the release said. Among others, Panneerselvam holds the Finance and Housing Development portfolios.