Imman to score music for Rajini film

Chennai: Music composer D Imman will be scoring music for next starring Rajinikanth. Tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168, it is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Viswasam fame Siva. Interestingly, this will be the first time the composer will be working for a Rajini film.

“We are happy to announce that for the first time @immancomposer will be the music director for Superstar @rajinikanth’s movie #[email protected]#ImmanForThalaivar168,” tweeted Sun Pictures.

Siva had previously collaborated with Imman for his last film, the Ajith starrer Viswasam. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with his upcoming film, Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, and slated for a Pongal 2020 release.