Manali Petrochemicals profit at Rs 15 crore in Q2

Chennai: Leading chemical manufacturing company and part of AM International – Singapore, Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL) announced its Q2FY20. A press release said, during Q2FY20, MPL clocked revenues of Rs 172.49 crore as compared to Rs 186.17 crore during the corresponding period of FY19.

The EBITDA stood at Rs 20.13 crore while the company registered PAT of Rs 9.86 crore. In Q2FY19, the company registered EBITDA of Rs 28.85 crores while its PAT stood at Rs 16.79 crores.

Chairman – MPL and founder chairman, A M International, Singapore Ashwin Muthiah said, “The sluggish macroeconomic scenario has affected our customer segments over the last few months. The resultant slowdown has impacted our financials. We are taking concerted actions to revive our performance. We are confident that our efforts will bear positive results over the next few months.”