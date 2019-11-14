Rajini will fill political vacuum in Tamilnadu: MK Alagiri

Chennai: Former Union Minister M K Alagiri today said superstar Rajinikanth will fill the political vacuum in Tamilnadu.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Alagiri, who reached the city from Madurai, refused to answer questions on the DMK. ”I am not a member of the party,” he said.

When asked about Rajinikanth’s comments that a political vacuum exists in the State, he said, ”What he said is true. He will fill the vacuum.”

A couple of days ago, Alagiri met BJP national secretary H Raja in Karaikudi. There too, he refused to answer to questions about the DMK, headed by his younger brother M K Stalin.