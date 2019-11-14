Samsonite’s new campaign

Chennai: Leading luggage brand, Samsonite launched a marketing campaign to mark the festive season. A statement said, the firm brings the attention of people to travel enablers across railway, roadway, airways, etc, urging everyone to take a moment to offer gratitude to them and wish them Happy Diwali as they miss their Diwali for #DiwaliKaSafar.

Executive director – marketing, Samsonite South Asia AnushreeTainwala said, “Our new campaign #DiwaliKaSafar is simply lead by the thought of wishing our travel enablers a happy Diwali and thanking them for their service. A thank you can go a long way and a Diwali wish can certainly make someone feel at home even when they are away from home.”