Santhanam to do a Telugu remake

Chennai: Actor Santhanam, who is shooting for Dakaalti, is all set to play the lead in the remake of Telugu hit Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. The movie featured Naveen Polishetty in the lead role. The crime thriller, directed by Swaroop RSJ, won critical acclaim and became a blockbuster at the box office.

Director Manoj Beedha who helmed Guru Somasundharam’s Vanjagar Ulagam is said to have been approached to helm the project. Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya is the story of a rookie detective who tries to crack the mystery behind a dead body abandoned on a railway track.