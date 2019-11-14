Trains to stop at Chengannur ahead of Sabarimala festival

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced that two trains will stop at Chengannur for two minutes in view of Sabarimala festival season.

According to a press release, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Trivandrum Central Weekly Super-Fast Express (12697) will arrive Chengannur at 3.48 am and depart at 3.50 am from 17 November to 12 January.

In the return direction, Trivandrum Central – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Super-Fast Express (12698) will arrive Chengannur at 10.22 pm and will depart at 10.24 pm from 16 November to 18 January 2020.