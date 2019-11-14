‘Vaanam Kottatum’ first look is out

Chennai: Mani Ratnam’s production venture Vaanam Kottatum first look was released on Wednesday. It is directed by Mani Ratnam’s associate Dhana. The movie speaks about family relationships and values. Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh play siblings with Sarathkumar and Radhikaa Sarathkumar essaying their parents. Madonna Sebastian will be romancing Vikram Prabhu.

The story penned by Mani Ratnam is based on real life characters in his native place. The posters project a happy family and it appears a feel-good family entertainer awaits the audiences. The maverick filmmaker’s banner has posted “Let the skies open up” on their social media handle. Popular singer Sid Sriram debuts as the music composer.