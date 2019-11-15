Complaint against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

Chennai: A complaint has been lodged against Chidambaram MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan by one Parthiban with Sanarpatti police in Dindigul district for his remarks against Hindu temples.

Speaking at an event recently in Puducherry, Thirumavalavan refering to Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya temple issue, said, ”If you find dirty idols, then it is a temple”.

His remarks witnessed the wrath of Hindu sympathisers. They alleged that his words had hurt their sentiments. They even sought a public apology from the VCK leader.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Americai Narayanan said, ‘Thirumavalavan expressed his regret to me for his words. He said they were uttered in a flow’.