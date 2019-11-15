In memory of M N Nambiar

Come 19 November, the family of veteran actor M N Nambiar, the dreaded villain onscreen in Tamil cinema, will be holding a grand event in his memory as part of his centenary year.

Speaking to News Today, Nambiar’s grandson and son of veteran BJP leader Sukumaran Nambiar, Siddharth, said, “He was a versatile actor, a great spiritualist and a philanthropist. On 19 November, on his death anniversary we are holding a mega event to celebrate his centenary. Maestro Ilayaraja will preside over the celebrations. Former top cop Vijayakumar, who was known for the encounter of brigand Veerappan will take part.”

The event is being organised by Siddharth and his Nambiar’s second son Mohan Nambiar. Siddharth, says, “My grandfather was a great Ayyappa devotee. He had been to the hill shrine of Sabarimala for over 100 times since 1942. Hence we have organised a mega devotional concert by Veeramani Raju on the day. It will be followed by a screening of a short film on important events in Nambiar’s life. Ilayaraja and Vijayakumar will recall their association with Nambiar. Journalist Rangaraj Pandey and Tamil scholar Bharathi Baskar will speak about him.”

He said, “We have also invited film personalities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan among others.” The event will take place at Music Academy on 19 November at 6 pm.