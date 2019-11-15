KD will be out 22 Nov

Yoodlee Films will release its new film named KD alias Karuppudurai on 22 November. KD has been a festival favourite, having done rounds of film festivals all over, garnering much appreciation and love from audiences and critics alike.

Written and directed by Madhumita Sundararaman, KD presents a heart-warming tale of friendship between two unlikely individuals. It revolves around the life of an 80-year-old villager Karuppudurai who after losing three months of his life in a coma finds himself lost and abandoned. Escaping from a family who wants to euthanize him, he bumps into 8-year-old Kutty, an orphan who is fiercely independent, with a joie de vivre matched to none. The boy gives Karuppudurai a new lease of life as they set out on an eventful road trip to complete the octogenarian’s bucket list. During this small trip of theirs, both Kutty and KD – divided by age, but bound by a sense of renewed purpose, find solace and meaning in their existence.

Madhumita says, “I am very excited that KD is releasing this month in theatres. It’s a story that works on multiple levels, focusing on a friendship with the most disparate of individuals who come together through a sense of love and loss.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV and Producer at Yoodlee Films says, “KD is Yoodlee Films’ firm foray into regional cinema, enabling filmmakers with a unique and distinct voice to bring their stories to the forefront. Madhumita has made a film that is delicately crafted – an astutely observed tale of love and life, seen through its two main protagonists. It’s funny, it’s simple, it’s heartwarming and it’s relevant.”