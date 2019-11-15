Kudimaramathu is a people’s movement: Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today held a review meeting with PWD officials regarding the progress and present situation of various water management works and other projects being carried out in the State.

Speaking at the meeting, Palaniswami said water management has become one of the crucial needs of the hour.

”PWD review meeting is held twice every year. This is organised to know about the current status and effectiveness of the water management schemes announced by the government,” he said.

He further said already several schemes announced in the Assembly under Rule 110 are completed and some are being carried out.

”One among the schemes is Kudimaramathu, which has been widely welcomed and appreciated by the people. This scheme is implemented to ensure that more water is saved during the rains. This is taken forward as a people’s movement and is being carried out for the past three years. As far as this year is concerned 1,829 lakes are covered under this project at a cost of Rs 500 crore,” he said.

He added that Aththikadavu-Avinashi project was one of the dream projects of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

”After her demise the project has been implemented based on the request of the public and it is happening now. The progress of the project is also reviewed during the meeting,” he said.

Palaniswami said several other schemes such as construction of check dams across rivers are going on.

”The government has announced that 1,000 check dams will be constructed in three years and these works are also progressing,” he added.

For journalists

Palaniswami also conveyed his wishes on National Press Day today. He said the government has launched several benefits for the welfare of journalists in the State.

”Pension for journalists has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and journalists’ family pension has been increased to Rs 5,000. Insurance amount for journalists who suffer from severe disease during service has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000,” he said.