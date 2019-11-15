Miss World 2017 Manushi to star opposite Akshay Kumar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Prithviraj. Yash Raj Films has signed Manushi as the heroine of their historical film Prithviraj based on the life and heroism of fearless and mighty King Prithviraj.

It stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj and Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita, Prithiviraj’s love of life. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi of Chanakya fame. Speaking about the movie, Dwivedi said, ‘We auditioned a lot of young, fresh faces for the role because we were looking for a stunningly gorgeous Indian heroine. While Sanyogita was an incredibly beautiful person, she was also a strong, confident girl. We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi.”

“It is a huge honour to have been chosen by a production house like Yash Raj Films as their heroine! I am thoroughly happy and thrilled about the learning’s that I will have through this journey. From becoming Miss India and then Miss World to now getting such a big project as my debut film, it’s like a new, exciting chapter of my life. It is a huge responsibility to play princess Sanyogita,” said, Manushi