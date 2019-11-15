Ten Indian ballkids to be selected for Australian Open

Chennai: KiaMotors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KiaMotors Corporation, announced the commencement of its Australian Open Ballkids International Program2020 in India after the successful chapter last year.

To promote tennis in India and across the world, Kia Motors, being the major sponsor of Australian Open since 2002, commenced the call for entries. To be a part of Australian International Open Ballkids Programme 2020, participants who are between the age group of 12 to15 years need to register through the microsite (https://www.kia.com/in/ao2020.html).

100 shortlisted kids will then undergo the final selections and training with Tennis Australia officials. Based on their tennis expertise, agility and communication skills, ten kids will be selected to represent India at

the Australian Open 2020.

According to a release, last year, the AO International Ballkids Programme witnessed a participation of more than1600 young tennis enthusiasts from across the country, out of which10 young winners got a chance to witness their favorite tennis stars in action in Melbourne as a part of the fully sponsored trip by Kia Motors India.

“After the resounding success of the Australian OpenBallkidsProgram last year, we are bringing the second season to appeal to even more young tennis enthusiasts and encourage them to pursue their passion for sport. The program will not just train and strengthen the skills of the young tennis enthusiasts in the country, but also offer these kids an opportunity to work closely with the world’s best talent to enhance their tennis skills and shape their future,” said VicePresident and Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India.