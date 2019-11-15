Vibhat and Vrishank shine for Ramachandra Public School

Chennai: Vrishank Karthik and SY Vibhat shined with the bat and ball respectively for Ramachandra Public School in the Young Talents Grand Sports Trophy Under – 16 tournament, held here recently.

Playing against Sunshine School, batting first Ramachandra Public school managed to score 170 in 29.2 overs with Vrishank scoring an unbeaten 52 off just 38 balls. Chasing the big total Ramachandra could only manage 93 runs for the loss of nine wickets in its full quota of three overs as Vibhat rode through their batting line up with a brilliant four-wicket haul to help his team win by 77 runs.

Brief scores:

Ramachandra Public School 170 All out 29.2 Overs (Vrishank Karthik 52, Abiram 3 for 19 , Pratham 2 for 30 , Pavithran 3 for 32) Beat Sunshine School 93 for 9 in 30 Overs (Lakshman 30 SY Vibhat 4 for 16 , Harish 2 For 8)

Player of Match – S. Y. Vibhat