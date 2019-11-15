Vijay Sethupathi receives Kalaimamani award

Chennai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi today received Kalaimamani award from State Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan at the Secretariat.

The actor was supposed to receive the award at a grand event held recently. However, he was busy with his filmi assignments that he could not make it to the function.

Hence, he was given the award today. Iyal Isai Nataka Manram chief Deva was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan which was supposed to release today could not make it to theatres. Reports say that all hurdles are being cleared for a release tomorrow.