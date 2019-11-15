Vishal’s film titled ‘Chakra’

Chennai: Vishal’s much-awaited Action, directed by Sundar C releases today. Meanwhile his next which is on the floors has been titled Chakra. The movie is helmed by debutant filmmaker Anand. An action thriller, the movie stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads.

Vishal plays an army officer in Chakra which is likely to release for Pongal 2020. Meanwhile, Vishal will be part of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame Anand Shankar’s movie. His detective thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in London, directed by Mysskin is fast progressing. The film also has Prasanna, Rahman, and Gauthami in pivotal characters.