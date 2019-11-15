Wildcraft launches duffel trolleys

Wildcraft ventures into the trolleys market engineered for the new-age travellers.

Speaking on the latest collection, co-founder of Wildcraft, Gaurav Dublish, said, “After rigorous user research on uprights and duffel trolleys, we at Wildcraft are excited to announce our formal entry into luggage industry with the launch of innovative product lines under the ‘Travel Case – Voyager Collection’. At Wildcraft, we have always kept the consumer at the centre and it has been our constant endevaour in equipping him or her for a trek or travel. Keeping in mind the mindset of a backpacker in all of us, who is always seeking to move out of their comfort zone and embrace the uncertain – all products in this category are uniquely designed to offer great flexibility to organize and expandability to carry their belongings, memories and experiences from around the world. We hope our discerning consumers resonate with our newest endeavour and join us to revolutionize the way people travel.”

For the launch, the Wildcraft travel case collection will be available in close to 50 exclusive stores and select counters across the country. It will also be available for shopping on the web www.wildcraft.com and on the Wildcraft app.