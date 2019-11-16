‘A new gem is discovered’

Chennai: Smule Mirchi Cover Star Tamil contest was won by Shwetha Somasundaran and she will perform at the Mirchi Music Awards South. The Smule Mirchi Cover Star finals were judged by celebrities Shakthisree Gopalan, Vishnupriya Ravi and Kaushik Krish. The event witnessed a musical showdown between the top 3 finalists of the competition – Nithin MS, Shwetha Somasundaran and Vaishnavi Balasubramaniam in Chennai. After grueling live auditions in front of the judges, Shwetha Somasundaran was declared as the winner.