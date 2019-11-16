Chennai hosts Parampara Reloaded

Chennai: “The audience of Chennai are maven when it comes to classical music,” said Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee. He was addressing the Meet and Greet session of HCL Concerts yesterday in Chennai. Parampara Reloaded by HCL Concerts brought together prominent and established musicians.

“We aspire to spread and propagate the value of Indian classical music to larger audience and to take forward this great heritage to the next generation,” Rahul Kaul organizer of HCL Concerts said.

HCL Concerts serves as a platform to promote and sustain the cultural heritage and arts of the country. Concerts under the umbrella of HCL Concerts are organized in Delhi NCR,Chennai,Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai and in the US at New York regularly throughout the year.These concerts are enriched by the presence of luminaries in the field of Indian classical performing arts.It also aims to raise and encourage exceptionally talented upcoming younger artists.