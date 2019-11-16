Editorial: Stop terror

Pakistan is home to all shades of darkness and the darkest manifestations of terrorism, India said at the UNESCO. Islamabad was slammed for its fabricated falsehoods over Kashmir. Indian diplomat Ananya Agarwal said that Pakistan’s neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed State. He also condemned Pakistan’s disappointing misuse of the UN panel to spew venom against India and politicise UNESCO.

Earlier, Pakistan alleged that there is curbing of fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people particularly their educational and cultural rights by India. They expressed grave concern about 1.5 million Kashmiri students who have not been able to attend schools since imposition of curfew on 5 August. They even wanted UNESCO to exercise its moral authority to ease the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

But the reality is Pakistan’s former President’s General Musharraf had recently called terrorists like Osama bin Laden and the Haqqani network as Pakistan’s heroes. In 2018, Pakistan was ranked 14th on the fragile States index. There is no religious freedom, unemployment on high and poor economic situation in the country. Many international political observers feel that it is time Pakistan concentrate on its affairs than meddling with India’s internal affairs.