I will enter politics: Actress Sri Reddy

Chennai: Actress Sri Reddy who hogged headline by making sexual allegations against few artistes in south film industry today made some startling revelations here.

Addressing mediapersons this morning, the actress said, ”A person is a mix of both good and bad. I was bad at one point and now I am moving towards good”.

She said, ”I have moved on in my life. I am keen to serve people. May be soon I may enter politics”.

She categorically denied naming top artistes in casting couch allegations.

She said, ”Some fake accounts in my name created trouble. I have never met or seen actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Asked about Ajith, she said, ”He is admired by Tamil and Telugu audience. There is no truth in rumours that I blamed him in my social media account”.

For now, I want to do good movies and prove my worth as an actress, Sri Reddy added.