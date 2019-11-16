Karthi gets Madhavan’s title

Karthi is joining hands with his sister-in-law Jyothika for a film. They play siblings. The movie has got its title now. Directed by Jeetu Joseph, the movie is titled Thambi.

Remember Thambi was the title of Madhavan’s hit film, directed by Seeman a few years ago. Karthi’s film is said to be a family thriller. Sathyaraj will be seen portraying the father of Jo and Karthi, while Jo is elder sister to Karthi. Nikhila Vimal essays Karthi’s love interest. Suriya unveiled the first look and title of the film on his social media handle. The movie bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Parallel Minds has 96 fame Govind Vasantha’s music.