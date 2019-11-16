Priya completes shoot for ‘Bommai’

Chennai: Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has her hands full. She recently shot for her portions in Arun Vijay’s Mafia. Priya Bhavani Shankar meanwhile has completed shoot for SJ Suryah’s upcoming film titled Bommai. The movie is helmed by director Radha Mohan.

Priya Bhavani Sankar has revealed that she had already completed shooting for her portions. She wrote, “So I just wrapped up my portion for a very special movie Bommai tonight and feel this night is so blessed and right now life is so beautiful suddenly with everything I could ever ask for.”(sic) The film is said to be a psycho thriller and is expected to hit screens on 14 February, next year.